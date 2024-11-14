Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Logansport Financial Price Performance

Shares of LOGN stock remained flat at $31.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $19.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.32. Logansport Financial has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

