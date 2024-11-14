Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Benchmark

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average is $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,173 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,000 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,663,000 after buying an additional 855,197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 85.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,329,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,397,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,781,000 after acquiring an additional 357,436 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

