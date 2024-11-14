LiqTech International Holds Annual Meeting; Shareholders Approve Key Proposals

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) recently conducted its annual meeting of stockholders on November 8, 2024. The meeting, which saw 4,803,118 shares of the company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share, represented approximately eighty-two percent (82%) of the outstanding Common Stock as of September 18, 2024.

Get alerts:

Several proposals were presented and voted on by the stockholders. Proposal No. 1 involved the election of Alexander Buehler, Fei Chen, Peyton Boswell, Richard Meeusen, and Martin Kunz as directors. The stockholders elected all five directors based on the votes received.

The stockholders also ratified Sadler, Gibb & Associates, LLC as LiqTech International’s independent registered accounting firm as part of Proposal No. 2. Furthermore, Proposal No. 3, which pertained to the approval of the issuance of shares of Common Stock and warrants, was approved by the stockholders.

Lastly, on a non-binding advisory basis, the stockholders approved the compensation to the Company’s named executive officers as per Proposal No. 4, with a majority vote in favor.

Following the meeting, LiqTech International shared the related results of each proposal where the stockholders made their decisions. The company confirmed that the meeting successfully concluded with results aligning with the proposals presented.

In a separate announcement, Nordicus Partners Corporation disclosed the acquisition of the remaining approximately 5% outstanding shares of Orocidin A/S. The agreement involved an all-stock transaction, with Orocidin becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordicus upon closing.

Orocidin A/S, a Denmark-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to improve the treatment of aggressive periodontitis, was brought fully under the umbrella of Nordicus Partners Corporation. The acquisition further solidifies Nordicus’ presence in the life sciences market, particularly in advancing innovative therapies.

Forward-looking statements within this filing caution readers about potential risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s future operations. Such statements are subject to various factors that could lead to differing results from those anticipated. Readers are advised to review the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding of potential risks and uncertainties related to future endeavors.

The success of the stockholder votes and the acquisition of Orocidin A/S are strategic moves that indicate a positive direction for LiqTech International and Nordicus Partners Corporation in their respective market segments.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read LiqTech International’s 8K filing here.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Stories