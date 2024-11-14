Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Short Interest Down 98.7% in October

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the October 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

LIPO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.62. 7,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.31. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a negative net margin of 817.16%.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

