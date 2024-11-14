Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $8.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.52 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.15. The company has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

