Lifeworks Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.76.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.63. 297,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,468. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $196.43 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

