Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,437,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after acquiring an additional 531,794 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3,019.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 442,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 428,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.55.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.50. 133,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

