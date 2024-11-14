Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after buying an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,817 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after acquiring an additional 904,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 736,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 289,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

