Lifeworks Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 18,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,327. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $51.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

