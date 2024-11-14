Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Planning Capital Management Corp

Planning Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 151.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after buying an additional 2,219,823 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 85.4% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,511,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,671,000 after buying an additional 1,617,711 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after buying an additional 447,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,499,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,025,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,728,000 after buying an additional 71,350 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

LBTYK stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

