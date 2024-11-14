Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 66,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,086. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.