Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $13.40. Leonardo shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 12,201 shares changing hands.

Leonardo Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

