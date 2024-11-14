Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Lendlease Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.
Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Lendlease Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.
About Lendlease Group
Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.
