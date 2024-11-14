Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 90.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,138 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.