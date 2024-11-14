Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.44 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.76 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.