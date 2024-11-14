Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) CFO Sells $56,000.00 in Stock

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vineet Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Vineet Agarwal sold 10,216 shares of Korro Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $799,504.16.

Korro Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Korro Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $98.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Korro Bio ( NASDAQ:KRRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korro Bio by 129.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Korro Bio by 1,018.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Korro Bio by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Korro Bio by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 190,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

