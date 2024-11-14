Koppers’ (KOP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.78% from the company’s current price.

KOP has been the topic of several other reports. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

KOP stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $554.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,516. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Koppers by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Koppers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Koppers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

