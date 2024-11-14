Kevin P. Knight Sells 29,779 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.21. 715,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 248.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

