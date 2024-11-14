Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 4,111 shares traded.

Keras Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Keras Resources

(Get Free Report)

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Manganese, Phosphate, and Other Operations segments. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.