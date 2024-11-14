Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,954 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $82,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kenvue by 11.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 61,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 2.5% during the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 26.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kenvue by 114.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 966,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 514,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,014,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

