Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 3361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.
Kenon Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 10.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kenon
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.