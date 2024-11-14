Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 3361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Kenon Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 10.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Kenon by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Kenon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,694,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,251,000 after buying an additional 97,256 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

