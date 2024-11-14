KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259,357 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $86,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.13.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.0 %

IQV opened at $211.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.37 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

