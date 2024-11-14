KBC Group NV Has $74.39 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $74,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,131.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,320 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $108,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after buying an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14,944.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,750,000 after buying an additional 534,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.0 %

American Water Works stock opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

