KBC Group NV Buys 1,865 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $147,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total transaction of $76,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,115.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,741. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $974.04.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NOW opened at $1,045.53 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,061.66. The company has a market capitalization of $215.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $920.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $818.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

