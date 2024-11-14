KBC Group NV Buys 128,968 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 128,968 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $232,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,150 shares of company stock worth $20,651,865 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

TMO opened at $541.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $591.27 and its 200 day moving average is $583.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.22 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

