Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 59.4% in October

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the October 15th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
KYN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,923,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,193,000 after acquiring an additional 51,554 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 88,170 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 903,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 308,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
