Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,041,000 after buying an additional 1,360,501 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after buying an additional 937,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 815,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 274.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after buying an additional 804,795 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,161.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 500,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 460,928 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 301,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,905. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

