Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. LCNB comprises about 0.8% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCNB were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LCNB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in LCNB by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LCNB by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LCNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,650. LCNB Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $237.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.75.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. LCNB had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 172.55%.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

