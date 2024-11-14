Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 574 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $60,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,179,820.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $2,985,284.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,298,548.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,172 shares of company stock valued at $148,393,842. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AXON traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $597.44. 114,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,499. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 155.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.77 and a 52 week high of $624.84.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

