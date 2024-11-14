Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. 595,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,101,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America raised Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Kanzhun Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at $590,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 812.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339,911 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kanzhun by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 32,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Kanzhun by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,585,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,888,000 after buying an additional 1,174,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,463,000 after acquiring an additional 480,083 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

