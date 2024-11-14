Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 877.8% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of JFHHF stock remained flat at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

