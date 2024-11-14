JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Bought by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,591,288.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,365 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 980.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 495,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 449,756 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $53.50 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a market cap of $299.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

