JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,150.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,269.67.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $54.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,876.03. 43,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,042.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,837.63. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,665,000 after acquiring an additional 137,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,029 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

