Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,825 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,825 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.05, for a total transaction of $1,342,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,791,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,313,949. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.99. The company had a trading volume of 115,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.79 and a 1-year high of $352.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.13 and its 200-day moving average is $310.72.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

