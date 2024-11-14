Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by ROI Financial Advisors LLC

ROI Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,337,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $153.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $369.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

