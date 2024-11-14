Johnny D. Powers Buys 100,000 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zomedica Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,100 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Zomedica worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Zomedica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

