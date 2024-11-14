John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the previous session’s volume of 23,545 shares.The stock last traded at $26.59 and had previously closed at $26.62.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TNF LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

