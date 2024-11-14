John Costigan Sells 1,622 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $490.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $494.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

