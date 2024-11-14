Janux Therapeutics’ (JANX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 395,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 3.52.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,839,742. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,338,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,171.16. This represents a 8.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,610 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,666 over the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 378,477 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

