Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $862.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

