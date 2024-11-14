Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 57.47% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ISPR opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. Ispire Technology has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $341.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISPR shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

