iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,793 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.