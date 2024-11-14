iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.52 during trading hours on Thursday. 64,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

