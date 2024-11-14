iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Increased by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $201.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $203.67.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.