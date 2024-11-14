iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 195,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVW traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.65. 137,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,547. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average of $92.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.