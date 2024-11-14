iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.64 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

