iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $4,669,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,100.4% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 143,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 131,945 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,488,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,465,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after buying an additional 104,770 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PFF stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.