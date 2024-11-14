iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 79844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $908.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
