iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 96.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,428 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS QUAL opened at $183.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average of $172.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

