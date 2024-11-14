iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 227.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 846,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.